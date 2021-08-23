You Can Stream Alan Moore's The Show, Now, Globally, For Less Than $5

American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie The Show, for one night only on August the 26th. While Britain will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival and a virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. This will be ahead of an as-yet-unannounced wider streaming of the movie and a Blu-Ray release. But suddenly there is another option for everyone, and you can watch it right here, right now, with just a tiny bit of jiggery-pokery. The Show has been made available until August the 26th on the Filmin.Es streaming service in Spain. You will need to switch your IP to a Spanish one to even access the website, and pay the 3.95 Euros (that's $4.63 or £3.39) to watch The Show, or the 7.99 Euros to subscribe to the streaming service for a month. But then… you will have it. I'm going to wait until Friday for the full cinematic experience, but if The Show isn't available near where you are, or tickets have sold out, it's another option – and one you don't have to wait for.