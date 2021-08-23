Suit over homeless kids' access to Salisbury Township schools is settled
ALLENTOWN – A federal court lawsuit which alleged that the Salisbury Township School District denied two minor students equal access to its public schools has been settled. A.H. and E.S. (minors, by their parent, Madelin Hernandez) of Lehigh County first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on April 20 versus Salisbury Township School District and Randy Ziegenfuss (in his individual capacity), both of Salisbury Township.pennrecord.com
