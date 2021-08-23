Apollo Sound launches Selecta Old School Jungle DnB sample pack

AYA has shared a track ahead of her debut album arriving on Hyperdub. The 11-track im hole will be released on October 22nd, with the video for "Emley lights us moor" featuring Iceboy Violet going live today. The album will come in digital formats, as well as physically in the form a hardback clothbound book of lyrics, poems and photographs, designed in collaboration with Air Max '97. Alongside her catalogue of work as AYA, she also previously released under her LOFT pseudonym for Tri Angle, Astral Plane Recordings and Wisdom Teeth, before retiring the name with a free 24-track compilation of unreleased tracks in early 2020. From August 21st onwards, you can catch AYA playing across several dates in the UK and Europe, including an appearance at No Bounds Festival at Sheffield's Hope Works on October 15th. Watch the video for "Emley lights us moor."