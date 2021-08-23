Long Island breathes a cautious sigh of relief after Henri

Fire Island ferry service resumes Monday morning after being suspended Sunday due to Tropical Storm Henri.

And service on the ferry is expected to be brisk, as hundreds of people who left the island under a voluntary evacuation order ahead of Henri's arrival will be returning.

But beaches on Fire Island will remain closed to swimming Monday due to dangerous rip currents.

Despite Henri not directly hitting Long Island, flooding was still a major concern.

The storm did bring a lot of heavy rain and wind to eastern parts of Long Island.

Montauk and Amagansett got the brunt of it, with windy conditions and high surf.

From Bellport to Port Jefferson we saw heavy rain and some coast flooding around high tides.

Boat owners pulled boats from marinas in anticipation of what the storm would bring.

But for the most part, Suffolk County avoided the kind of heavy wind that could have brought widespread power outages.

Police did get a call off Ransom Beach in Bayville for a report of a swimmer in the water, but that report turned out to be unfounded.

For Long Island, Henri was not the storm it could have been, and for the most part many are breathing a sigh of relief.

They feel, with good reason, like Suffolk County dodged a bullet.

