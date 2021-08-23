Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Driver killed in 2-car crash on Southwest Philadelphia's Platt Bridge

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxb2v_0ba6cZcY00

A driver was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, two vehicles crashed on the mid-span of the bridge at about 1:15 a.m.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at 1:49 a.m., police said. A total of four people were taken to area hospitals with multiple injuries.

The wreck blocked traffic for about three hours. The bridge reopened just after 4 a.m.

Details about what caused the crash or the victim's identity have not yet been released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Southwest Philadelphia#Platt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy