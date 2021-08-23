Congratulating undereating
I see many more comments on the community boards by people expressing concern when someone reports 800 or 1000 calories a day. I was under the impression that simply being under the calorie goal was being congratulated, but I must say I haven't paid that much attention. I wonder how many people actually look at someone's diary (to see how much they were under) before commenting on/liking their post saying they stayed under their calorie goal ?community.myfitnesspal.com
