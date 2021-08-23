Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Congratulating undereating

By scarlett_k Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

I see many more comments on the community boards by people expressing concern when someone reports 800 or 1000 calories a day. I was under the impression that simply being under the calorie goal was being congratulated, but I must say I haven't paid that much attention. I wonder how many people actually look at someone's diary (to see how much they were under) before commenting on/liking their post saying they stayed under their calorie goal ?

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Mfp#Newsfeed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for a Slimmer Body, Say Dietitians

Sometimes even after altering our fitness routine and changing up some of our eating habits to reflect a healthier lifestyle, we might still find ourselves unable to shed a few of the extra pounds we'd hoped for. If you've set your own personal goal and are having trouble getting the lean body you've put your mind to, supplements may add an extra boost.
Weight LossTODAY.com

I lost weight due to health issues. How do I stop people from congratulating me?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

I need an accountability buddy

I am Jessica, I am 35 and sometimes my relationship with food sucks . I am in the 280s really needing to lose weight. I do have aspergers. I am also passing a kidney stone and I need to watch the sodium or my feet swell. I am thinking about going back to a dietitian.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Question on losing weight

Input your info into MFP. It will tell you how many calories to eat. The key in losing weight, and take this from someone who has lost over 189 pounds, is to make small, SUSTAINABLE changes. this is a long term effort. not a sprint. you will not lose weight fast. you will not lose weight every week. you will have weeks on end with NO weight loss. its normal. trust the process.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Starting my weightloss journey!

I’m 23.. and I’m currently starting my 140 pound weightloss goal. If anyone has any tips, healthy recipes, workouts they know of feel free to reach out. I’m kinda overwhelmed and scared to start this journey but I know in the end it will all be worth it. I’m looking forward to making new friends and connecting with people who relate.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Metabolic Confusion

You can't confuse your metabolism, and you shouldn't have to pay for any weight loss program. Losing weight is about creating a calorie deficit. You need to consume less calories than you burn. Exercise is not necessary for weight loss...you burn calories just by being alive, even if you are sedentary.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Losing motivation for running

You can try running the same route backwards.it is still the same,but yet different. You could listen to audio books instead of music.listening to books forces me to pay attention more to the story than the actual running or the route. Can you turn the route, and reverse route -...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

I reached my goal and lost 130 pounds!!

After suffering from morbid obesity for most of my life, I lost 130 pounds so I could look good on stage. I am a 23 year old music artist who finally gained the confidence to play local gigs!. So here's the story:. At 330 pounds and just 22 years old,...
FitnessMedical News Today

16 tips to stop eating out of boredom

Eating when bored, as well as choosing unhealthy snacks, can have an undesirable impact on a person’s health and body weight. However, addressing diet, emotions, and behavioral habits are helpful strategies that people can try to reduce snacking out of boredom. Healthy snacks can help maintain energy levels and satiety...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Injury weight gain

This morning I stood on my scales for the first time in a couple of weeks and looked at a number that was almost exactly the same as it was previously. This isn't exactly a huge surprise as I have had a (mostly planned) up and down couple of weeks, however the last section of which involved me throwing my knee out playing 5 a side football last Thursday (first bloody week back as well!!). I'm hopeful it's not too bad and I'm finally able to straighten my knee again but it's still swollen and can't take too much weight still, I was just finally getting back onto my fitness level I was pre-pandemic.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Losing weight with Fibromyalgia and SNRI's

I am a mom to 2 kids, 3 and 4 years old, trying to lose my baby weight (cant use that excuse anymore!) and the weight I have gained caused by a SNRI. Pre-pregnancy I would hover about 155, I was very muscular and this was an ideal weight for me at 5'6". When I got pregnant with my first I gained 70 lbs despite running up until 8 months pregnant. We got pregnant again almost immediately and I gained an additional 30 lbs. In total I was 100 lbs up from my pre-pregnancy weight in the span of 2 years.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Any begginer and asthma friendly strength training help?

Possibly your best bet is to do what exercise you sensibly can without putting you into anything like "distress". There can be reasons other than not doing the exercise for your weight loss not to be as great. I have no idea how much weight you have lost so far nor how much more you would like to loose. As you loose weight the amount of food you need to consume because of the smaller size reduces. I think MFP says to recalculate with every 10 lb lost. Your present weight lost could be the greater part of the reason for your weight loss having slowed, being closer to your goal.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Best advice to gain weight

I’m not the tallest 5,8” , and weigh 9stone and pretty active with a fast metabolism, Iv always struggled to gain weight , I’m 27!. Iv tried weight gainers but I can’t deny that I’m not as consistent as I’d like to be but I’m not 100% focused. I’d really...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Rapid Drop

Hi, just signed up here - on a quest to lose 11 kg (24.25 lbs) in as shorter time as possible. I like food so starving is not an option; however, chocolate, biscuits and ice-cream are going to take a major hit unfortunately... Happy to trade strategies and war stories...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Looking for accountability partners

I have been working from home since March of 2020 and I've put on a lot of weight. I have 50 pounds to lose. I started my weight loss journey today. So far so good. I'm looking for people to help keep me on the right path. Replies. Posts: 30...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

How do you know if you are retaining water?

Or if the water retention is stress related, less stress. That could mean for example meditation, exercising less, eating a bit more food,... Depending on the type of stress. When my scale goes up 6 pounds every month when I ovulate despite me continuing to eat in a deficit, I know it is water retention.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Weight loss....attempt number.....I need friends

I have started my weight loss journey again. Not even sure which attempt this is. I need friends though. I need motivation to keep it up and people to share progress with going through the same struggle I am. Basically...I need friends. Replies. Posts: 203 Member. Feel free to add...
FitnessThrive Global

Fitness and Nutrition as Anchors for Anxiety

Like many people, I have struggled with anxiety for as long as I remember. Six years ago, I made serious changes in how I managed my anxiety through improving my fitness and nutrition. This change was prompted after the biggest panic attack of my life. I decided after this intense panic attack that I no longer wanted to settle for a life of mere survival.
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Recipes by remaining stats

I don't know of anything like that in MFP, nor on the web. I know there are site(s) on the web where you can put in ingredients you have on hand or want to use, and get recipes for those, but I don't have links - maybe someone else would. (I don't cook like that, I just make stuff up.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy