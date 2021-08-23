Building Your Financial Foundation & Keeping Your Home Foundation Strong
“You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation.” Picturequotes.com. How strong are you financially? Is your source of income stable? If something personally earthshaking should occur, do you have enough savings to cover your expenses for three months or even a year? Are you investing in things that continue to build your wealth even while you sleep? For example, real estate has historically been an effective hedge against the effects of inflation.realtytimes.com
