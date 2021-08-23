Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Building Your Financial Foundation & Keeping Your Home Foundation Strong

By Jo Garner
realtytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation.” Picturequotes.com. How strong are you financially? Is your source of income stable? If something personally earthshaking should occur, do you have enough savings to cover your expenses for three months or even a year? Are you investing in things that continue to build your wealth even while you sleep? For example, real estate has historically been an effective hedge against the effects of inflation.

realtytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Housing Prices#Credit Card#Inflation#Credit Scores#Picturequotes Com#Jogarner Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
House RentMotley Fool

Why Renting Is Sometimes Smarter Than Buying a Home

Homeownership isn't always the right option for everyone. As a general matter, buying a home tends to help you build wealth. That's because when you make payments each month, you're gaining equity in your home and will eventually own it free and clear. If property values go up, the asset you've acquired will also become more valuable and will help you to increase your net worth.
Personal Financerealtytimes.com

Fannie and Freddie Helping Lower Income Borrowers With a Neat New Refinance Program

On June 5, Fannie Mae introduced a special low-income refinance program. Freddie Mac followed shortly thereafter. What makes this program so special is it allows borrowers to refinance at very low rates who may have had trouble refinancing in the past. There are several new advantages with these programs perhaps most notably have a debt ratio of up to 65%. Current refinance loans underwritten to Fannie and Freddie standards wouldn’t accept such high debt ratios.
Real Estatempamag.com

Verico Xeva Mortgage chief on the value of strong foundations

With a storied career of more than two decades, Trevor Hansen, chief executive officer of Verico Xeva Mortgage, continues to champion the value of robust fundamentals in ensuring long-term success in the mortgage industry. “Approximately eight years in the banking industry – working for a finance company, a credit union,...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

10 Reasons New Homes Sales Make Your Job Easier! Free Webinar.

Register in advance for this webinar: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 1 pm eastern standard time (USA and Canada) If you are a licensed real estate agent or broker and have the slightest interest in improving or getting involved with new home services, this is a 'must see' webinar. The 10...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Could Debt Demolish Your Retirement Dreams? 5 Tips To Prevent That

Maybe it’s an out-of-control credit card balance. Maybe it’s a mortgage payment or perhaps it’s mounting medical bills. Regardless of the cause, debt is becoming a growing issue for older Americans, threatening to upend all of their retirement planning and transform their “Golden Years” into gloomy years. The numbers are...
Economybenefitspro.com

Building out your benefits? 3 steps to a strong solution

Open enrollment is right around the corner. As companies compete to attract and retain talent in a bounce-back economy, many are looking to strong benefits plans to set themselves apart. Yet just as employers are working to differentiate themselves in a sea of hiring notices, benefits vendors are working to make their solutions stand out to employers. So many competing interests can make the process of selecting and finalizing a solution overwhelming: What do employees actually want, and what vendors will actually deliver it?
Real EstateMotley Fool

Should You Sell Your Home Once Your Mortgage Exits Forbearance?

Still in forbearance? You may have options once that protection comes to an end. When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, millions of people lost their jobs within weeks, including homeowners with mortgages to cover. Thankfully, relief was made available in the form of forbearance -- an option that allows borrowers to hit pause on their home loan payments without being penalized for it, and without repercussions to their credit scores.
MLSbiggerpockets.com

Seller Financing is About the Seller, Not the Property

Jeff Stephens is Founder of The Thoughtful Real Estate Entrepreneur and host of the podcast, “Racking Up Rentals.” Jeff is a full-time real estate entrepreneur by day, and real estate investing mentor, coach and podcaster. Jeff’s focus—both as a real estate entrepreneur and a coach to others—is on growing a rental real estate portfolio that builds long-term wealth through the timeless fundamentals of relationship and negotiation directly with the Seller to buy off-market properties with seller financing. Visit www.ThoughtfulRE.com for more information.
Real EstateThe American Genius

Rental history will soon help folks qualify for a mortgage

Effective September 18, more renters may qualify for a mortgage under Fannie Mae’s updated underwriting process. The rules have changed to incorporate consumers’ rent payments to better serve the “credit invisible” of America who are historically under-served by traditional lending products. Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® will automatically identify recurring rent...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Two Ways to Keep Your Family Secure With the Right Mortgage

“Financial independence is the ability to live from the income of your own personal resources.” Jim Rohn. It’s a secure feeling, owning your own home with an affordable payment so you and your family can enjoy living life together. It’s a feeling of satisfaction knowing that as the value on your home goes up, and the balance on the mortgage gradually gets paid down, you are building wealth for yourself and those you love.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Is Selling Your Home to an iBuyer a Smart Financial Move?

IBuyers could be a good option -- but only in limited situations. Most people who sell their homes list their property and find an interested person to buy it. But that's not the only option available to you. You could also sell to an iBuyer. An iBuyer is an online...
Real EstateBangor Daily News

Paused mortgage payments resume for many homeowners, foreclosures expected

A federal foreclosure moratorium, which covered about 70 percent of the nation’s home loans, expired July 31. Housing experts anticipate foreclosures will ramp up in the coming months. “The end of the government’s moratorium won’t result in millions of foreclosures,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, a subsidiary of...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Do You Have to Pay Your Mortgage After Your Home Is Destroyed?

Here's why your obligation to pay your mortgage does not end if your home is destroyed. If you are a homeowner, paying your mortgage each month is a priority. But what happens if your home is destroyed -- if a hurricane, tornado, fire, or some other catastrophe takes the structure down to the studs? Here, we'll tell you what you can expect and if you do in fact have to keep paying your mortgage.
Real EstateDenver Post

Engaging and Interacting with a Real Estate Broker, Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Originator.

Engaging and Interacting with a Real Estate Broker, Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Originator. Finding and working with the right real estate professionals to help navigate this complex housing market can mean all the difference when considering buying or selling a home. In a typical real estate transaction, you may be working with a real estate broker, appraiser, and mortgage loan originator. What do you need to know about hiring these professionals? What is their role to assist you throughout the home buying or selling process?
House Rentkiss951.com

List: Cities Where Its Cheaper To Pay A Mortgage Than Rent

Chances are at some point you’ve asked yourself the question “Is it cheaper to pay a mortgage than it is to rent?” Well, we finally have an answer for a few locations across the country. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit America and sent people fleeing from small apartments in the...
Home & GardenMotley Fool

Why It May Not Pay to Remodel if You Plan to Sell Soon

Remodeling a home can be a great way to make your space more livable and get more value from your property. After all, these changes can make your home better suited to your personal needs or make it more attractive and modern. But if you are planning on moving out...
Real EstateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Farrell: Your home insurance provider can't penalize you for shopping around

Q: Does shopping around for insurance lead to higher premiums from my current insurer, even if I don't switch to someone else? I've been with my company since 1970 and haven't had a homeowners claim in 21 years (a storm damaged roof). But this time around they want to up my homeowner's premium from $1,800 to $2,200, so I'm thinking about shopping around. Do the insurance companies have an information-sharing system where if I ask for quotes elsewhere they'll hear about it? Richard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy