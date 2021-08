When you're thinking of potassium-rich foods, the first one to come to mind is almost always bananas. You wouldn't be wrong for thinking that, as the handheld, fruit contains 422 milligrams of potassium in one medium-sized banana according to the United States Department of Agriculture. That's just over 9% of the potassium you'd need in a day, according to the National Institutes of Health, and while that is a great amount in each banana, there are foods that can give you more.