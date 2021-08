Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! The Street Sweeper shotgun – what an icon! Long before it was featured in film and video games this semi-auto shotgun already had its name. That name definitely did not help its reputation in the houses of legislation. In fairness, this shotgun was manufactured with police, military, riot, and crowd control in mind. It was capable of firing/cycling heavy loads as well as very light loads like the less lethal ones of the time. Nowadays, it is considered an NFA weapon.