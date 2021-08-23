redarc customizes toyota tacoma into one tough overlander camper truck
Australia-born redarc company chose toyota tacoma to make its first north american ultimate overland adventure vehicle. with rich battery charging solutions, designed for harsh conditions, users will be prepared to power any off-grid adventure. the vehicle takes form as an off-road truck, including a camping platform, and electrical powerhouse equipped with two dual battery systems and a custom alloy canopy.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0