redarc customizes toyota tacoma into one tough overlander camper truck

designboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-born redarc company chose toyota tacoma to make its first north american ultimate overland adventure vehicle. with rich battery charging solutions, designed for harsh conditions, users will be prepared to power any off-grid adventure. the vehicle takes form as an off-road truck, including a camping platform, and electrical powerhouse equipped with two dual battery systems and a custom alloy canopy.

www.designboom.com

