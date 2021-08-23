Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin’s COVID Vaccination Rate Slowly Rising

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s coronavirus vaccination rate continues to increase slowly. Despite the Delta variant-driven spike in new COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday that just 50.5% of state residents age 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccine had completed the series. Nearly 54% have received at least one dose. Those numbers are well below the goal of 70% vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. D-H-S and local public health agencies are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated.

