Thomas Franklin of Triangle IP: “Chase the crazy ideas. Complacency is the road to mediocrity”

To learn and say lines whilst there are lots of distractions around you. No one teaches you this at drama school, it’s in a closed environment. Though when you’re on a set, just before a take, you have makeup and costume and hair all over you. It can make it hard to focus, so I wish someone would have told me this to begin with. Also, you will have a dialogue coach whispering in your ear after every take on how to pronounce a word or an accent, so with all these distractions, it’s a challenge to stay focused on your character and lines. I was on a movie in Malta, and the director actually told the hair and make-up to not go to the actors before a take. This was great to work with as the director knows that actors need to stay in character, which i really appreciated at the time.