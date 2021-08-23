Thomas Franklin of Triangle IP: “Chase the crazy ideas. Complacency is the road to mediocrity”
If you’re focusing on solving tough problems, problems that seem crazy (like predicting the future and what patents will be issued), people may call you crazy. But, if you reach for the stars, metaphorically, eventually you will catch one. Many think lofty goals are unachievable and continue along an uninspired path. That complacency is a road to mediocrity. Sometimes when you reach for the stars, you can’t quite get a hand on them. But in trying you become your better self. So you should never get discouraged.thriveglobal.com
