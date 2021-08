For 18 months, people around the world have been dreaming about an eventual end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for a moment this spring and summer it felt tantalizingly close in the United States. Then the delta variant emerged and began tearing through the unvaccinated, and now we are right back in the thick of it. Pockets of the country are crushing their previous case records. Entire states have run out of available hospital beds. The end of the tunnel, once again, feels very far away.