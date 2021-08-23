Rokas Medonis of carVertical: “When a negative outcome comes from the stuff you expect to be good, the result won’t be good”

Data has risen to become a critical metric that measures an organization’s overall effectiveness. It assists companies in better understanding their consumers, developing more effective promotion tactics, and offering a more positive client experience. The subject of big data analytics has a vast spread that encompasses a wide range of objectives and methodologies. In its most basic definition, data analytics is the process of analyzing raw data in order to identify patterns and draw inferences regarding these trends. Such findings are helpful for cultivating procedures in order to upsurge the overall profitability of a company or organization, among other things. The result is that virtually every company in the world is hiring data scientists to keep up with the huge quantity of data being produced each second and to extract meaningful information from it. Without a question, the data analyst work path is one that justifies being discussed.