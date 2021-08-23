How to Deal With the Stigma of Mental Illness: Dennis Begos

Just like we can have physical troubles, be it a headache or something more troublesome like cancer, similarly, we can also have issues with our mental status. Just because we can’t see or feel it, we can’t ignore its existence. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed as a “mad person”. It has been a hush-hush affair for a long time. Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health problems are still regarded as something that an otherwise healthy person cannot have. Still, a large section of our society believes it. But the good news is that awareness regarding such issues has gradually developed as more and more people are acknowledging to the world about their mental conditions. Change is visible but certainly, it will take time for the whole of humankind to embrace this fact.