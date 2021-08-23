Cancel
Baseball

9 Local Teams Still Alive in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tourney

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Central Minnesota Amateur baseball teams had lots of success on the opening weekend of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. Games were played in Waconia, Hamburg and Chaska. The Sartell Muskies beat the Hutchinson Huskies 4-1, The Foley Lumberjacks downed the Stark Longhorns 6-4, the Luxemburg Brewers defeated the St. Benedict Saints 5-2, the Maple Lake Lakers won 4-2 over the Milroy Irish, the Kimball Express won their first game 3-0 over the Union Hill Lakers, and Spring Hill downed the Delano Athletics 4-3.

