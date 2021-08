How Does Leasing an EV Differ from a Traditional Vehicle?. When it's time for a new car, you have two options - buying or leasing. The same is true when you're looking at an electric vehicle (EV) - is it better to buy that Audi e-tron you've had your eye on, or lease it? Each option has its own benefits and drawbacks but when considering the higher starting prices of the best EVs, is it better to lease rather than buy an electric car? It certainly warrants a closer look.