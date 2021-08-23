Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

A letter to Washington state Governor Inslee: halt Washington Care Act

By admin
idahobusinessreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m very concerned about the Washington Long-Term Care Act. So are thousands of other Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) employee-owners in several states. Forced participation in a state-mandated program is no substitute for individual choice and responsibility. Some Washingtonians want long-term care insurance, and are free to choose to purchase it, in various plans offered by several providers, that best suit their personal situations. One size does not fit all! Others don’t want it or need it.

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#Insurance Plans#Washington Care Act#Washingtonians#The State Actuary#Sel Human Resources#Cto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 1

Community Policy