A letter to Washington state Governor Inslee: halt Washington Care Act
I’m very concerned about the Washington Long-Term Care Act. So are thousands of other Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) employee-owners in several states. Forced participation in a state-mandated program is no substitute for individual choice and responsibility. Some Washingtonians want long-term care insurance, and are free to choose to purchase it, in various plans offered by several providers, that best suit their personal situations. One size does not fit all! Others don’t want it or need it.idahobusinessreview.com
Comments / 1