Makary Hutson joins HDR

HDR Idaho is welcoming Makary Hutson as a senior environmental scientist to the resources team. Hutson has over 12 years of experience in environmental compliance and policy including scoping, review, documentation and implementation. He spent the last three years working for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) in the Rocky Mountain Regional Office, where he was the agency lead for managing all Federal Energy Regulatory Commission hydropower license proceedings across four USFS regions in the west, according to a recent announcement. Previously, Hutson worked at Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) in Portland, Oregon for over nine years where he managed a diverse range of environmental responsibilities focused on BPA’s compliance around laws and regulations for transmission and power projects. He also worked in the fish and wildlife policy group where he tracked and managed fish and wildlife mitigation projects, including the BPA-funded Columbia Basin Water Transaction Program. Hutson earned his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in environmental science and policy and attended Gonzaga University in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology. When he is out of the office, he is an avid skier, fly-fisher, mountain biker, runner and upland bird-hunter.