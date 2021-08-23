Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Makary Hutson joins HDR

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHDR Idaho is welcoming Makary Hutson as a senior environmental scientist to the resources team. Hutson has over 12 years of experience in environmental compliance and policy including scoping, review, documentation and implementation. He spent the last three years working for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) in the Rocky Mountain Regional Office, where he was the agency lead for managing all Federal Energy Regulatory Commission hydropower license proceedings across four USFS regions in the west, according to a recent announcement. Previously, Hutson worked at Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) in Portland, Oregon for over nine years where he managed a diverse range of environmental responsibilities focused on BPA’s compliance around laws and regulations for transmission and power projects. He also worked in the fish and wildlife policy group where he tracked and managed fish and wildlife mitigation projects, including the BPA-funded Columbia Basin Water Transaction Program. Hutson earned his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in environmental science and policy and attended Gonzaga University in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology. When he is out of the office, he is an avid skier, fly-fisher, mountain biker, runner and upland bird-hunter.

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdr#Fish And Wildlife#Environmental Science#Hdr#The U S Forest Service#Usfs#Bpa#Johns Hopkins University#Gonzaga University
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Related
Idaho Stateidahobusinessreview.com

Suzy Cavanagh joins HDR

HDR is pleased to welcome Suzy Cavanagh to Idaho’s Resources Group. For 26 years Cavanagh has worked in the environmental field as both a consultant and a public employee. She started her career as a geologist while at Boise State University earning a Master’s in Geology, according to a recent announcement, and after several years of materials testing, remediation and hydrogeology experience, Cavanagh ...
Boise, IDidahobusinessreview.com

HDR Engineering promotes Pete Eschbacher

HDR Engineering Inc has announced that Peter “Pete” Eschbacher has been promoted to bridge section manager in Idaho. Eschbacher has over 21 years of experience working in bridge design across the country. He enjoys the challenges of engineering and seeing how transportation projects can transform a community. For most of his career, Eschbacher has been focused on the technical aspects of design and load rating bridges but has transitioned to project management. He’s looking forward to leading a strong group of engineers to produce quality plans and calculations for clients throughout Idaho and beyond. Eschbacher moved to Boise from St. Louis in 2012 and loves camping, skiing, rafting, mountain biking and the dry climate. He shares these passions with his wife, son and two daughters. He’s a recent graduate of Leadership Boise and is best known for his appearance in a Star Card advertisement at the Boise Airport.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Virginia Statevt.edu

Public asked to report pinesnake sightings in Virginia

From: College of Natural Resources and Environment. The Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to collect data on the status of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. If you observe a pinesnake, please contact Collegiate...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Four businesses coming soon to Chandler

Here are four businesses coming soon to the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road near 99 Ranch Market:. Uncle Lee’s Kitchen, a Chinese and Thai food restaurant, will open in Chandler this year. The restaurant will be the first Arizona location. The restaurant will be located in the same shopping center as 99 Ranch Market at the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road. www.uncleleeskitchen.com.
Idaho Stateidahobusinessreview.com

Custom home builder announces N. Idaho expansion, projects

A new custom builder is already making himself, and his team, at home in northern Idaho. James David Custom Homes (JDCH) has announced its expansion into the Coeur d’Alene market, with an office space leased and four projects already underway. James Lepak, president of JDCH, said ever since he visited the Coeur d’Alene area about four years ago, he fell in love with it, including nearby cities like ...
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Housing Crisis Continues

The real estate market is heating up to all-time levels. The real estate market is cooling off, so now is the time to buy or sell your dream home. Whether it's on the radio or any means of media distribution, Idahoans are continually being inundated with conflicting messages. However, one element of truth remains when it comes to Idaho real estate; it's getting more and more expensive to buy a home in Ada or Canyon Counties.
Hawaii Statebloomberglaw.com

Hawaii and Texas Join Growing List of States Adopting Federal Rule Restricting Expert Discovery

Rules governing discovery of expert witnesses have evolved considerably in recent years. One of the most significant changes involves the discoverability of attorney communications with expert witnesses, including draft expert reports. In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court adopted amendments to the federal rules of civil procedure clarifying that these items are protected work product and generally immune from discovery.
Shawnee News-Star

The Redbud City: The spring of 1944 was significant in Shawnee

The Naval Air Navigation school was transferred from Hollywood, FL, to Shawnee on March 1, 1844. Captain W.N. Updegraff, USN, commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Air Station in Norman, made the announcement on February 28. Shawnee’s project was constructed originally as an auxiliary facility of the Norman primary air station but was commissioned as such because of its uncompleted runways.
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Jet JT Richardson

How long have you worked for Habitat? 1.5+ years (19 months) We at Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity believe that all residents of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties should have the opportunity for a decent, affordable place to live. And I personally believe that homeownership is the most effective way to combat generational cycles of poverty.
Washington Stateidahobusinessreview.com

A letter to Washington state Governor Inslee: halt Washington Care Act

I’m very concerned about the Washington Long-Term Care Act. So are thousands of other Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) employee-owners in several states. Forced participation in a state-mandated program is no substitute for individual choice and responsibility. Some Washingtonians want long-term care insurance, and are free to choose to purchase it, in various plans offered by several providers, that best suit their personal situations. One size does not fit all! Others don’t want it or need it.
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Elizabeth Barnes

How long have you worked for The Children’s Reading Foundation?. Briefly describe your organization. The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) serves all children and families located in Benton and Franklin counties. Our mission is to encourage and educate families about their important role in raising a reader, support...
Washington StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

WSU strengthens COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

COVID-19 protocols at Washington State University are being tweaked once again, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine Monday. The move means students will no longer be eligible for personal or philosophical exemptions to the school’s vaccine mandate. Those who previously received such exemptions will have 45 days to get vaccinated, or apply for a medical or religious exemption.
Billings, MTyourbigsky.com

HRDC Outreach

2021 marks 55 years of service to the individuals, families, and the Montana communities of Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties. The agency’s service area covers 13,300 square miles in southcentral Montana. HRDC7, District 7, Human Resources Development Council is one of 10 CCA, Community Action Agencies covering the state and one of over 1000 Community Action Agencies that make up the Community Action Network. This network covers 99 percent of all U.S. counties. The HRDC7 campus is located in Billings, Montana, with a satellite office in Hardin. The agency currently provides 24 core programs and a myriad of COVID-19 resources. HRDC7was established as a private 501 C-3, nonprofit corporation. The agency provides an extensive menu of programs, provided by a staff of just over 100 in Child Care, Alternative Education, including the HiSet Program, Emergency Services, Employment & Training, Energy Assistance, Food, Homeless Services, Housing, Tax Assistance, Transportation, Youth, and an array of COVID services. For more information about HRDC7, visit our website at www. Hrdc7.org, call us at 406-247-4732, or email us at info@hrdc7.org. Our offices are currently closed to the public, but all our programs are operational.
Coos Bay, ORsocc.edu

SWOCC Then and Now

After 20 years of dreaming and planning, the college’s new health and science building Umpqua Hall opens to our students and the community this fall. Faculty are installing chemistry and biology equipment in a building abuzz with excitement. The Nursing Lab patients or “SIMS” are waiting. We have begun to inspire new generations of scientists, engineers and health care professionals.
Moscow, IDidahobusinessreview.com

SEL announces updates to north Idaho projects

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) has several new developments in the northern Idaho area. Following its June groundbreaking for a future printed circuit board facility in Moscow, groundwork has been laid, 22,000-square-feet has been added as a second floor to the originally estimated structural design for business support spaces, including desking and conference rooms. Underground water lines, building concrete forms and perimeter footings are being installed, and 29,000 square feet of concrete has been ...
East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Cunningham, Brandt

Amy Elizabeth Brandt and Andrew Gove Cunningham of Raleigh, North Carolina, were married Feb. 13 at the Merrimon-Wynne House in Raleigh. She is the daughter of Ken and Mary Brandt of East Wenatchee. He is the son of Scott and Anne Cunningham of Greensboro, North Carolina. The couple honeymooned in...
Colorado StateColorado State University

Ph.D. students awarded national lab research opportunities

Danielle Yahne, Derek Doyle, and Christopher Rom, all Ph.D. candidates in the College of Natural Sciences at Colorado State University, have been awarded research opportunities at Department of Energy (DOE) laboratories through the Office of Science Graduate Student Research Program (SCGSR). The opportunity to conduct research in a DOE facility...
Hermiston, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston shows population boom

LOS ANGELES – The 2020 Census figures were released yesterday and with them Hermiston learned its official population is 19,354. That’s much more than the American Community Survey of 2019, which pegged the population at 17,782 at that time. When compared to the ACS, Hermiston showed a growth rate of 15.6 percent. When compared to the 2010 Census, that growth rate is.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Weeks of Welcome 2021

Welcome to a new academic year at the University of Utah. Whether you are new to campus or gearing up for your final semester, we hope you join us for Weeks of Welcome 2021. Weeks of Welcome kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy