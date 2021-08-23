Cancel
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera becomes the 28th major-leaguer — and 1st Venezuelan — to hit 500 home runs: ‘It’s something special for my country, for my family’

By Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Miguel Cabrera celebrated with his teammates on the Detroit Tigers. He took a curtain call on the road. He paid tribute to his family, team and native country. Cabrera became the 28th major-leaguer to hit 500 home runs, reaching the milestone in the sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

