BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man is due to be arraigned on a murder charge after he was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Roxbury woman. Indrick Rubin, 37, will face a judge in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 38-year-old Aisha Shepard, according to a release issued by Boston police.