Spending a lifetime watching and following baseball could really make you indecisive if forced to make a decision. That is one of the reasons that I don’t envy the jobs of major league managers. What leads me to this thought? Ian Happ, of course. We’ve seen it so many times. An established major league player has a terrible month, or two, or even three. But by the end of the year, he’s ended up right about where he always does. Of course, sometimes a guy has just lost it. Or the league has caught up and they just can’t make an adjustment.