Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cities worldwide band together to push for ethical AI

By Sebastian Klovig Skelton ,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom traffic control and waste management to biometric surveillance systems and predictive policing models, the potential uses of artificial intelligence (AI) in cities are incredibly diverse, and could impact every aspect of urban life. In response to the increasing deployment of AI in cities – and the general lack of...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ai#Un Habitat#Cto#Cdo#Barcelona City Council#Computer Weekly#Coalition#Ai#Mps#Neoface Live#Nec Corporation#The Court Of Appeal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

In a world first, South Africa grants patent to an artificial intelligence system

South Africa has granted a patent to the machine learning system 'DABUS', which has created an interlocking food container. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions. The decision has faced a backlash, with critics arguing that AI lacks the necessary legal standing to qualify as an inventor. At...
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI Weekly: The road to ethical adoption of AI

As new principles emerge to guide the development ethical, safe, and inclusive AI, the industry faces self-inflicted challenges. Increasingly, there are many sets of guidelines — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s AI repository alone hosts more than 100 documents — that are vague and high-level. And while a number of tools are available, most come without actionable guidance on how to use, customize, and troubleshoot them.
Internettheiet.org

Regulation for the AI-driven new age

Regulation of new tech seems to be falling well behind innovation and the emergence of artificial intelligence will only complicate matters. The need for new online regulation is recognised globally. Ongoing innovation around artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud and edge computing, and the Internet of Things are driving calls for strategies that future-proof both social safety and technological innovation. Continuing challenges presented by online hate, fraud, fake news and more are also driving calls for tougher rules.
Economyatlantanews.net

AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Clarifai, Affirm, Cisco, Apple

The Global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Huawei, Airtel, Dell, Air Europa, AWS, Baidu, Alibaba, Facebook, Amdocs, China Unicom, Affirm, Fico, Clarifai, Google, Cisco, Apple, AT&T, Ericsson, IBM, Amazon, Iberia & Cloudera etc have been looking into AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UN launches peacekeeping digital transformation strategy

The United Nations (UN) has published a digital strategy for peacekeeping, setting out how technology can enable missions to be more effective and enhance the security and safety of peacekeepers. The Strategy for the digital transformation of UN peacekeeping highlights how technology can be used as an enabler to help...
Technologyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Mexico seeks to reinvent itself through Artificial Intelligence

Reinventing itself so as not to disappear, to that point of no return, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) brought thousands of companies of all sizes and sectors in Mexico. "The pandemic taught companies the importance of adopting technologies such as AI to digitize, improve the quality of care they provide to their customers, in their services and enhance the work generated by their collaborators, this while reducing costs and increasing their income ”, says Israel Alejandro Cauich Viñas, founder and CEO of SoldAI .
WorldComputer Weekly

How datacentre power growth is leaving Dublin in distress

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the challenges faced by Dublin’s datacentre sector, as growth leaves the city’s electricity infrastructure creaking. We ask whether recent initiatives to close the UK’s digital skills gaps are working. And we examine the latest injustice to hit the Post Office Horizon scandal. Read the issue now.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Smart Financial Solutions Market Is Booming Worldwide | Sinosoft, BOE Technology, Tencent, Shuzhi AI, Qingdao Fantastic Technology

Smart Financial Solutions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Smart Financial Solutions Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Huawei, Baidu, CCB Fintech, BOE Technology, Chengdu Bdconverge, Tencent, Shuzhi AI, BOE Technology, Qingdao Fantastic Technology, Alibaba, Sinosoft, Yusys, Sunline, IBM, Microsoft.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Insitu and MDSI to Collaborate on UAS Opportunities in Denmark and Beyond

Insitu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with MDSI ApS of Copenhagen, Denmark to collaborate on unmanned aircraft system (UAS) opportunities with the Danish Defence and potentially other customers across the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) and the European Union (EU). The alliance will leverage Insitu’s combat-proven family of tactical UAS coupled with MDSI’s European infrastructure and advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AIML) capabilities to offer products and services optimized for the increasingly complex environment where Danish, NORDEFCO and other EU forces must be prepared to operate.
AustraliaZDNet

Tech council of Australia brings the digital generation to the policy forefront

Technology is central to nearly every aspect of our lives — even more so in the post-COVID world we're all stumbling towards. For individuals, it's the key to maintaining connections with family and friends. For employees, it's the basis for communication, collaboration, and productivity. For many organizations, it's currently the only way to engage with customers and suppliers. And finally, for government agencies, it's the primary mechanism for delivering services, updates, and information.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UCAS renews IT services contract with Infosys to drive automation

The UK’s Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has renewed its IT contract with InfoSys. The new three-year deal aims to drive greater automation, innovation and efficiency across the service. UCAS provides vital admissions and information services to students, schools, advisers and higher education providers, offering more than 30,000 courses...
Computer Weekly

Government unveils post-Brexit data flow proposals

The government has announced plans to pursue a series of global data adequacy partnerships with Australia, Colombia, Dubai, Singapore, South Korea and the US, and will look to prioritise the addition of India, Brazil, Kenya and Indonesia to that list, as it bids to overcome data protection barriers blocking trade it estimates to be worth £11bn per annum.
Politicsinformation-age.com

How changing attitudes towards data sharing could boost smart city adoption

Tim Hickman, partner and and data protection expert at White & Case, discusses how changes in attitudes towards data sharing could accelerate smart city adoption. Securing access to large volumes of personal data from city inhabitants and establishing a clear framework for its use sits at the core of many smart city projects. Significant aspects of the smart city concept rely on the collection and analysis of mass data from citizens, their devices, urban sensors and utilities. Such data in turn can be used to manage traffic, transport networks, power supply and public services more efficiently.
Softwarebostonnews.net

AI Virtual Sales Assistants Market Is Booming Worldwide with Saleswhale, Kixie Web, Heyday AI, HubSpot, InsightSquared

The latest independent research document on Global AI Virtual examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The AI Virtual study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of AI Virtual market report advocates analysis of Amplemarket, Cien, Clari, Cloze, Conversica, Dooly, Drift, Exceed.ai, Gong.io, Heyday AI, HubSpot, InsightSquared, Kixie Web, Nudge.ai, SalesDirector.ai, Saleswhale, Tact.ai, Troops, Veloxy, Verse.io, Wingman, X.ai, XANT Playbooks, Zia & ZoomInfo.
Technologycybersecdn.com

What are the cyber security challenges of hybrid working?

When it comes to the ideal post-pandemic work environment, employers and employees and have very different ideas. According to a Microsoft study, 73% of workers want to keep the flexible work arrangements created in response to COVID-19, and 67% want a return to in-person collaboration. The overlap in these figures...
JobsDezeen

Want to work at Dezeen? We have six roles listed on Dezeen Jobs

Dezeen is looking for diverse, talented and ambitious people to join our award-winning team with roles ranging from editor positions to internships currently listed on Dezeen Jobs. We are recruiting for a US editor, features editor, head of digital and engagement, marketing and press assistant, office manager/HR assistant and video...
TrafficHEXUS.net

Virgin outlines its vision for deploying Hyperloop systems

Virgin has released a new video which highlights its progress, development, and its hopes for the Hyperloop transport system. 'Virgin Hyperloop Explained' is embedded directly below, and provides a good introduction to a completely new form of mass transportation – shining the spotlight on its touted advantages. The overall ambition...
Worldblooloop.com

Expo 2020 Dubai ‘People and Planet’ to tackle global issues

Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled the calendar for its ‘Programme for People and Planet’, a series of events, experiences and conversations that will address the critical challenges facing the world today. The Programme for People and Planet will run for the entire six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, with 10...
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Superfast Transport System Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Hyperloop Transport Technologies, Arrivo, Dinclix GroundWorks

Worldwide Superfast Transport System Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Superfast Transport System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AECOM, Arrivo, Dinclix GroundWorks, Hyperloop Transport Technologies, TransPod, Delft Hyperloop, SpaceX, EPFLoop, Paradigm Hyperloop & WARR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy