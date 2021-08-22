Mocha Energy Balls
This post may contain affiliate links. Read the affiliate disclosure here. Mocha energy balls are a quick, healthy, and easy no-bake snack recipe! This lightly-caffeinated treat is a delicious way to fuel your day. They are made with 7 ingredients including almonds, medjool dates, and cocoa powder. Whether you’re facing a long study session or busy work schedule, give yourself an energy boost with this bite-sized snack. The unique combination of sweet chocolate and smoky coffee will have you craving more!www.purelykaylie.com
