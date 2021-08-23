Afghanistan: Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if withdrawal delayed beyond end of month

Downing Street has acknowledged that the Taliban would have to be involved in any discussions on extending the 31 August deadline for the pull-out of international troops from Afghanistan , after a spokesman for the militant group warned of “consequences” if evacuation operations continue beyond the end of the month.

Speaking to Sky News in Qatar, Dr Suhail Shaheen described the end-of-August date for the final withdrawal of US forces as a “red line” and said there was “no need” for any foreign military presence after that date.

Boris Johnson will personally lobby US President Joe Biden in a G7 summit on Tuesday to extend US operations in the hope of maximising numbers evacuated from Kabul airport.

But his official spokesman told reporters that even if the president agrees to delay the final withdrawal, further evacuations will be dependent on some Taliban co-operation.

“It’s important we get a unified approach through the G7 about what our approach will be, and also that we gain more clarity over over what is achievable under the current timeline we’re working to,” said the PM’s spokesman.

“And then, when we have had that discussion, further discussions may be had with the Taliban about what is feasible. But I think it’s entirely right that we do absolutely everything possible to get as many people out (as possible).”

The UK will not push for sanctions on the Taliban in the G7 video-conference, but it is likely that a final communique will include calls for guarantees on the provision of aid and respect for human rights, which are also the focus of a draft resolution for the UN Security Council being worked on by Britain and France.

The spokesman confirmed that “discussions on the ground” had been held with the Taliban on co-operation with the evacuation process, though it is thought this may in many cases extend only to informal talks with the group’s representatives around the airport.

It is understood that co-operation of this kind has allowed the number of evacuees processed by the UK to rise from around 1,000 to 1,800 a day in recent days.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the UK government had set no firm date on when its evacuation operation would end, and said he was not aware of any “direct communication” from the Taliban over whether they regard 31 August as a hard deadline.

But Dr Shaheen told Sky: “It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.

“If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is No. Or there would be consequences.

“It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction.”

The UK government has said that not everyone eligible for evacuation to Britain will be able to benefit from the ongoing airlift by the 31 August deadline.

Armed forces minister James Heappey has said approximately 1,800 UK nationals still in the country and more than 2,200 Afghans who helped British forces are the “focus” of the Government’s evacuation efforts.

But others involved in Afghan politics, civil society and women’s representation may be considered for inclusion even if they have not worked directly with UK organisations. No target has been set for the total to be helped, as the number of those thought to be eligible is fluctuating on an hourly basis.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on Mr Johnson not to “cut and run” from Afghanistan.

“I support calls to ensure that there isn’t a cut-and-run operation in Afghanistan, that Nato countries are there and meeting their responsibilities for as long as is necessary,” Ms Sturgeon told the PA news agency.

“The world has a massive responsibility towards people in Afghanistan and it’s really important that that responsibility is lived up to.”

No 10 said it was recognised that it would be “extremely challenging” for eligible Afghans not in Kabul to get to the airport to evacuate. Those unable to leave during the current airlift would be encouraged to apply for resettlement later, either from Afghanistan or a neighbouring country.

“This is the first phase of our operation, evacuating largely British nationals and those under the ARAP (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) scheme out in the time that we have,” said the PM’s spokesman.

“We will then move to the next phase, whereby we’ll be able to resettle (people) over the coming days, weeks and months, and indeed years, as we did with the Syrian scheme.

“Now I appreciate that … presents challenges for those wishing to leave Afghanistan who might not be based in Kabul, who might have to get to neighbouring countries, for example.

“We will continue to provide support through the Foreign Office, there’s contacts both for those within Afghanistan and those outside of Afghanistan who want information about family members they may have remaining. So, we will continue to do everything possible.”

Defence secretary Ben Wallace made clear the British evacuation operation will end with the departure of US troops who are securing the airport.

Speaking to reporters in Fort George, near Inverness, he said: “The Prime Minister is, obviously at the G7, going to try and raise the prospect of seeing if the United States will extend.

“It’s really important for people to understand the United States have over 6,000 people in Kabul airport and when they withdraw that will take away the framework … and we will have to go as well.

“I don’t think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States. If their timetable extends even by a day or two, that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people.

“Because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out.”