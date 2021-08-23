Cancel
Mississippi State

100 pounds of marijuana plants discovered being grown at Mississippi home. 2 arrested each with $1 million bonds.

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
One million dollar bonds were set for two suspects after a major drug raid in East Mississippi lead to the seizure of approximately 100 pounds of marijuana pants.

Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested John Austin Richardson and Dana Lynn Richardson after the couple were discovered growing approximately 50 marijuana plants at a home near the Wayne-Clarke County line.

John Austin Richardson and Dana Lynn Richardson were each charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Bond was set at $1,020,000 for each suspect.

The drug raid took place with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (air patrol) and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

The drug raid took place with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (air patrol) and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
