Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Paralympic gold would fulfill a lifelong dream of Denver judo athlete

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Robert Tanaka got an unexpected welcome when he recently visited the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. After checking in at the ticket counter, he walked into a large open atrium, where the assembled staff gave the 21-year-old albino athlete a standing ovation. A digital display, three-stories high, rotated a portrait of Tanaka along with Olympians from the past and present, with the message “Welcoming: Robert Tanaka Tokyo 2020 Paralympian.”

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judo#Athlete A#Paralympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy