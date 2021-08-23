Paralympic gold would fulfill a lifelong dream of Denver judo athlete
Robert Tanaka got an unexpected welcome when he recently visited the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. After checking in at the ticket counter, he walked into a large open atrium, where the assembled staff gave the 21-year-old albino athlete a standing ovation. A digital display, three-stories high, rotated a portrait of Tanaka along with Olympians from the past and present, with the message “Welcoming: Robert Tanaka Tokyo 2020 Paralympian.”rockydailynews.com
