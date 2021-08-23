AROUND THE NFL

Cancel
By The Associated Press
Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Lance, the third overall pick in April’s draft, had a rough start. He completed only one of his first six passes and was picked off […]

#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
