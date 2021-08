Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made sure their Oklahoma wedding was an intimate affair and that meant excluding industry friends, including Dierks Bentley, from the nuptials. During Bentley's recent stop at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California as part of his "Beers on Me Tour," the country star weighed in on his recent reunion with Shelton and what he offered as a wedding present to the newly-married couple. "It was amazing, you know? It was so great seeing him. We hadn't seen each other in a long time," Bentley told ET Online of helping mentor Shelton's team for the upcoming season of The Voice.