2021 Duke Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers
One of the more veteran position groups for Duke Football in the 2021 season is the wide receivers group, highlighted by upperclassmen Jake Bobo, Eli Pancol, and Jalon Calhoun, multi-year starters. With a new position coach (Re'quan Boyette) leading the wideouts, new minds at Offensive Coordinator (Boyette and Jeff Faris are first-time Co-OCs), and a new face under center (Gunnar Holmberg), the passing attack will look to reinforce itself as an integral part of the offensive attack after two straight years of a more run-heavy scheme.247sports.com
