Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Duke Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers

By Adam Rowe
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more veteran position groups for Duke Football in the 2021 season is the wide receivers group, highlighted by upperclassmen Jake Bobo, Eli Pancol, and Jalon Calhoun, multi-year starters. With a new position coach (Re'quan Boyette) leading the wideouts, new minds at Offensive Coordinator (Boyette and Jeff Faris are first-time Co-OCs), and a new face under center (Gunnar Holmberg), the passing attack will look to reinforce itself as an integral part of the offensive attack after two straight years of a more run-heavy scheme.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunnar Holmberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Football#Ivy League#Fifth Year#American Football#Wideouts#The Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...
NFLpff.com

How to approach all 32 NFL backfields in 2021 fantasy football drafts

NFL depth charts are always in a state of flux due to transactions, injuries, performance and, at times, questionable coaching decisions. The running back position can be especially tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.
NFLaudacy.com

Bills waive wide receiver Duke Williams in series of roster moves

The Buffalo Bills have added two players, subtracted one, and placed another on season-ending Injured Reserve on Monday. Most notably, wide receiver Duke Williams has been waived with an injury designation. Duke Williams signed with the Bills in January of 2019 after a standout couple of years in the Canadian...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Releases Notable Wide Receiver

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 8o players before Tuesday’s deadline. We’re starting to see a lot of notable cuts across the league. Monday morning, the Washington Football Team released a notable wide receiver. Steven Sims, a 25-year-old wide receiver out of Kansas, was released by the...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Ranking the quarterbacks on Auburn’s schedule

All of a sudden, Auburn has one of the most veteran quarterbacks in the SEC. While Bo Nix is entering his third season as the Tigers' starting QB, the rest of the conference is relatively inexperienced at the position. Several programs are breaking in new passers, and only Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Mizzou's Connor Bazelak and Vanderbilt's Ken Seals started the majority of their teams' games last season. For the most part, the SEC appears to be top-heavy at the position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Reportedly Signed A New Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks thought they solved their issue at tight end this week when they signed Luke Willson. However, he announced his retirement shortly after signing a deal with the team. “After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Wilson wrote....
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn’s Bizarre Sign

Late Wednesday night, football fans learned that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin installed a bizarre sign. “Apparently Bryan Harsin installed a sign in the elevator of the athletics complex saying it’s for injured players only; everyone else has to take the stairs,” Tom Green of AL.com reported. “He wants that ‘blue collar mentality’ on his team, estimates he climbs the stairs ~18 times a day.”
NFLfantasypros.com

Wide Receivers to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

Fantasy Football drafts are fast approaching and August is the time where fantasy owners are checking their analytics and determining which players are overvalued in fantasy football and which players are bargain players. One principle that I adhere to in fantasy football is that there is no healthy player that...
NFLpff.com

McFarland: 2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers

Every fantasy player knows how integral ranking players is to fantasy football preparation. Many, though, don't know that grouping them into tiers is crucial to identifying the value you might be leaving in the draft room. For example, if you're on the clock and looking at several quarterbacks in the same tier, it could make sense to wait for a round — someone equally as worthy will probably be available with your next pick.
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

Top 10 wide receivers and tight ends to watch in Rockford-area football

The Illinois High School Association football season is just two weeks away, and the Rockford Register Star's preseason coverage of the area teams is here. Leading up to the Aug. 27 season-opening kickoff, we will not only take a look at the best teams from the NIC-10, Big Northern, NUIC and 8-man football, but we will also take a position-by-position look at the top players to watch in the entire area.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Worst-case scenario for every top-12 wide receiver

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Every single professional football player is in fact a terrific athlete....
Maryland Statechatsports.com

Four-star wide receiver Shaleak Knotts commits to Maryland football

Maryland football picked up a commitment from four-star Class of 2022 wide receiver Shaleak Knotts, he announced Sunday. Knotts, who ranks as the No. 120 player and No. 16 wide receiver in his class, chose the Terps over North Carolina and Tennessee. He also held offers from Georgia, Penn State and Texas among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy