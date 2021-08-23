Cancel
Dutchtown HS’ Jennifer Morrill wins Saurage Award

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 H. Norman Saurage III Service Award winner is Dutchtown High School teacher Jennifer Morrill. In honor of the late Norman Saurage, longtime Chairman of the Board for Community Coffee, Dream Teachers recognizes a Louisiana teacher for outstanding service to the community. The H. Norman Saurage III Service Award goes to a Louisiana public school teacher who has demonstrated not only outstanding instructional skills, but has made an exceptional personal contribution outside of the classroom to student enrichment, professional leadership, or community service.

