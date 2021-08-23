Dutchtown HS’ Jennifer Morrill wins Saurage Award

Auburn University alumni Kimberly Johnson and Joey Darby recently earned the titles of Alabama 2021-22 Teacher of the Year and 2020 Fire Chief of the Year, respectively. Johnson, who earned her bachelor’s in English/Language Arts Teacher Education from Auburn’s College of Education in 2008, teaches study skills classes at Auburn Junior High School. She has been an educator for more than 20 years and was chosen for the distinction from a group of 17 finalists, also taking Secondary Teacher of the Year honors.