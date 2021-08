As talk of actor compensation heats up in Hollywood once again following Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit filed against The Walt Disney Company and their hybrid release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. In a major write up on actor compensation and deals in Variety, the trade reported on the how talent are navigating the new landscape of reveals. Among the talent whose paychecks were revealed were Daniel Craig, who is pulling in a reported $100 million for the Knives Out sequel movies on Netflix, and Dwayne Johnson, taking home at least $50 million for Red One on Amazon. They also reported on some stars who are still taking on the "industry standard" paycheck.