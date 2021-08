Aug. 24, 2021 — In August, Torii Finance, the next-generation decentralized finance yield management and optimization protocol, launched its first three public staking rounds with an astonishing annual percentage yield or annual percentage rate of over 3,000% (76% yield per week on average to date). Designed to enable similar qualities and opportunities on the Binance Smart Chain that Yearn Finance enables for Ethereum, the team decided to put their money where their mouth is and build their first DeFi instruments before launching any marketing — and the results have been spectacular. With a maximum total supply of only 32,000 Torii Finance (TORII) tokens and an initial circulating supply of 16,000 TORII tokens, the token design has similarities to Yearn Finance that should be taken notice of.