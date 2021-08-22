30 Years Ago: Kiss Reimagine Argent for ‘Bill and Ted’ Sequel

David Lee Roth left nothing to the imagination in his response to Gene Simmons’ comment that former Van Halen lead singer was past his prime. Roth was opening for KISS last year before the coronavirus shut down the tour. But when the End of the Road tour returned to the road earlier this month, David Lee Roth was no longer part of the show. Oddly, the opening act is now performance painter Garibaldi, according to Yahoo. You can see what a performance painter does, here.