Earlier today, Sony Pictures was the first studio to delay a major domestic release due to spiking COVID-19 numbers. Since we apparently never escaped March of 2020, Sony slapped a bandaid over the gaping, infected wound and delayed the movie by a whole three weeks. We thought there was a pretty good chance that Disney would make Shang-Chi, and The Legend of The Ten Rings was going to be the next big movie to get a hybrid release. However, during the Disney Investor Call that is currently going on, Bob Chapek explained that they wouldn't be doing a hybrid release despite the rising numbers. He cited the fact that you need to put a stake in the ground and keep it there at some point. He went on to say that Free Guy, which is a little different because it had to be a theatrical release because of the Fox acquisition, which Chapek more or less confirmed, and Shang-Chi are going to be the experiments for the new 45-day release window the same way that the previous hybrid releases were also experiments.