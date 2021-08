Tropical Storm "Ida" formed in the Caribbean Sea at 21:20 UTC on Thursday, August 26, 2021, as the 9th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. At the time, its center was located 160 km (100 miles) WSW of Negril, Jamaica and 205 km (130 miles) SE of Grand Cayman. Ida's core is expected to move over western Cuba Friday afternoon or evening (LT), August 27, and then across the southern and central Gulf of Mexico this weekend until landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday, August 30.