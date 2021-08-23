Governor Declares State of Emergency for Rockland and Surrounding Areas, Today is Cuomo’s Last Day in Albany
Though the storm threat has passed, the rain contunes to fall and flooding remains a potential issue. The governor yesterday, in likely one of his last acts as governor, declared a state of emergency for Rockland and the surrounding area, and directed 500 National Guard Troops to assist where necessary. Andrew Cuomo said the high level of rain over a short period of time could be highly problematic for the entire Hudson Valley area…www.wrcr.com
Comments / 0