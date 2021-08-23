Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Governor Declares State of Emergency for Rockland and Surrounding Areas, Today is Cuomo’s Last Day in Albany

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 3 days ago

Though the storm threat has passed, the rain contunes to fall and flooding remains a potential issue. The governor yesterday, in likely one of his last acts as governor, declared a state of emergency for Rockland and the surrounding area, and directed 500 National Guard Troops to assist where necessary. Andrew Cuomo said the high level of rain over a short period of time could be highly problematic for the entire Hudson Valley area…

www.wrcr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Nyack, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#National Guard Troops#Empire Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy