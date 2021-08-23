Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Nola COVID Mandates Cost One Bar Over $700k

By Greg Atoms
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
This time, there's no help coming. New Orleans businesses, especially in the travel and tourism industries, are being destroyed by COVID-19 restrictions once again. But this time, there's no government bailout on the way for the business owners, or employees. The City of New Orleans implemented strict COVID vaccine mandates,...

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

10 Fascinating World Capital Cities In Louisiana

How many capital cities are in Louisiana? Some would argue just one, that being Baton Rouge. But you could even argue that one, because the state has had a couple other capitals too. Including Shreveport, Opelousas, and New Orleans who all held the title of "state capital" at one time or another.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

State of Emergency Declared for Lafayette Parish as Tropical Storm Ida Forms

Tropical Storm Ida has now formed in the Caribbean Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is declaring a State of Emergency, which can be read below:. With the future threat of widespread wind and water damage caused by Tropical Depression 9/Tropical Storm Ida, and in consultation with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish. Severe weather and continued rainfall are predicted, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish. In the event of a direct impact to Lafayette Parish, residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes. Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

US Military Sent in To Help COVID-19 Overwhelmed LA Hospitals

Another day, another handful of reports that bring one fact into crystal-clear focus: The COVID-19 battle in Louisiana is getting tougher everyday. After the brief summer respite (which we thought was the end of the pandemic and the start of our "normal" life mode) the number of new infections is once again soaring in so many dangerous ways.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Are There Popular Parts of Shreveport You Won’t Visit No Matter What?

The violent crime numbers in our city keep growing. With more shootings in Shreveport in the last week the city has reached a murder total for the year of 63. In fact, in the eyes of many, one of the most recent tragedies - a shooting Sunday in which two died - took place in one of Shreveport's most public places, one of our most widely traveled intersections.
Energy IndustryPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Biden Administration Will Allow Oil and Gas Lease Sales to Resume

There is some good news to report for the oil patch. The Department of the Interior has announced plans to move forward with the sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The announcement comes on the heels of a federal court order that required the resumption of oil and gas lease sales that had been suspended by a moratorium that was put in place by the Biden administration.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Vaccine Mandates Could Soon Be in Place for Louisiana State Workers

Louisiana state leaders are now talking about a possible Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all state workers now that the Pfizer vaccine has gotten formal approval from the FDA. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne tells WBRZ thousands of state workers could be among the next to see new requirements. He says "It's been a topic we've obviously been discussing for some time."
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.
Posted by
96.5 KVKI

Do You Want to Give Shreveport Access to Your Business Camera?

Shreveport is kicking off a real time crime center. This high tech room is another tool in the effort to fight crime and make our city safer. Mayor Adrian Perkins says crime is not just a police or government problem. He encourages all citizens to step up and help. This facility will include live feeds from cameras all over the community. The city is encouraging business and homeowners to make your camera feed available as part of this program. The city will only use those private camera images to help in a crime situation.

