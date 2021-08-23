Monday Musings — 12 days until Colgate

Happy Monday, which means it’s time to dive deep into the pool of my bizarro mind and see what orange and green-hued things are floating around in there.... Sunday’s scrimmage was apparently a success on both sides of the ball. If you haven’t read it, go read Stephen C. Cheatham’s scrimmage recap. Thank me later. If you want game stats, etc., go there. From what was reported here and elsewhere, D’Eriq King looked like his old, elusive self again. A concern of some earlier this year was how ready he’d be week 1 against a defense as fast and athletic as Alabama’s, in addition to concerns about how much fall camp he’d be able to participate in. Welp, that question has been answered in the most positive of ways for UM fans. It looks like King (at least based on the way things have gone so far) will be 100% and ready to go in Atlanta on September 4. Giggity.