Monday Musings — 12 days until Colgate

We've reached that point of training camp when the countdown for the end of camp feels in reach. Tomorrow (Friday) is a travel day, Saturday is a game and Sunday is a day off. That leaves Monday through Thursday next week, just FOUR more days of training camp for the 2021 season. It feels like it just got here and now we're four more practices away from it being over. However, there's plenty of work left to do before we start thinking about the end of training camp, including today's workout - Day #18 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. It was, thankfully, a shorter practice with no pads, but I have a few Harris Hits - Training Camp Observations on Day 18, nonetheless.
Comments / 0