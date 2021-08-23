Cancel
Spring Hill, MN

9 Local Teams Still Alive in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tourney

By Jay Caldwell
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Central Minnesota Amateur baseball teams had lots of success on the opening weekend of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. Games were played in Waconia, Hamburg and Chaska. The Sartell Muskies beat the Hutchinson Huskies 4-1, The Foley Lumberjacks downed the Stark Longhorns 6-4, the Luxemburg Brewers defeated the St. Benedict Saints 5-2, the Maple Lake Lakers won 4-2 over the Milroy Irish, the Kimball Express won their first game 3-0 over the Union Hill Lakers, and Spring Hill downed the Delano Athletics 4-3.

Little Falls, MNPosted by
WJON

Little Falls Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Passes

Former Little Falls girls basketball coach Jerry Cool Sr. has passed away at the age of 87 at his home in Longmont, Colorado. Jerry led Little Falls to State Championships in 1980, 1984 and 1985. Jerry's son, Jerry Cool Jr. is a former head girls basketball coach at St. Cloud Cathedral.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

The Weekender: Paramount Block Party, Football and More!

ST. CLOUD — End the summer with a bang with so many fun and exciting events happening throughout central Minnesota. Celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th Anniversary with a block party, put your skills to the test with The Amazing-est Race, catch a movie under the stars, enjoy a three day revival at Lake George, and catch your local high school football team in action. Read more in The Weekender!
College SportsPosted by
WJON

Big Ten Teams Forfeit If Unable to Play Because of COVID-19

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn't have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19. The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win.

