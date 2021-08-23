Cancel
Florida State

Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.23.21

By FloridaPolitics.com
southfloridareporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime often sees a flurry of personnel moves in the world of government and politics. Let’s start the morning with an update about who’s in the Departure Lounge. — First up in the Lounge is Fred Piccolo, the former Communications Director and spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Speaker José Oliva. Piccolo has left his position as Executive Vice Chancellor for the Florida Department of Education’s college system and is now the Communications Director at the Florida Justice Association.

