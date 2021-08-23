LeBron James And Trevor Ariza Had Beef Before They Even Came To The NBA: "He's Overhyped"
LeBron James and Trevor Ariza will be teammates once again. The Los Angeles Lakers brought back Ariza almost 10 years after his last stint with the franchise. Ariza last played for the Miami Heat, where he and the Heat were knocked out in the first round. Ariza has played for the Lakers before, even winning an NBA championship in 2009. But Ariza since then has gone on to play for a lot of franchises.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0