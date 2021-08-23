Cancel
Chinese province to cut off Bitcoin miners from hydropower stations

By Arijit Sarkar
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulators from Yingjiang County in Yunnan, China have issued strict warnings to hydroelectric plants against supplying power to enterprises involved in Bitcoin (BTC) mining. A recent report claimed that the Office of the People’s Government of Yingjiang County issued notice to hydropower plants to strengthen oversight on Bitcoin mining operations. According to the announcement, the power plants have been given until Tuesday, Aug. 24, to delist mining companies from their grid’s “illegal” supply.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

