'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actress Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations, Stephanie Beatriz! The actress, who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. "BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat," Beatriz wrote alongside a photo of herself with her baby in a car seat, her little feet poking out. "Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."

www.marieclaire.com

