'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actress Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child

When last we saw the gang from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta was passing his new baby son McClane — named, of course, for Bruce Willis’ character in Jake’s beloved Die Hard — off to wife Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) so he could watch a cell phone video of Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) performing a hip-hop dance routine together. It was a gently silly moment on a show that had long made gentle silliness its stock in trade. It was not necessarily meant as a series finale, since NBC had already ordered an eighth season of the long-running sitcom, but Season Seven was also the first Brooklyn year to conclude without any kind of cliffhanger.