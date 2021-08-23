'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actress Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child
Congratulations, Stephanie Beatriz! The actress, who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. "BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat," Beatriz wrote alongside a photo of herself with her baby in a car seat, her little feet poking out. "Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."www.marieclaire.com
