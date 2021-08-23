Singer-Songwriter-Guitarist and PBS Puppeteer: Chloé Marie pulls the right strings

One has to believe the “existential dread of staring into the night-sky for too long” has an impact on all of one’s creative pursuits: enter Chloé Marie, a singer-songwriter-guitarist who just located from Baton Rouge to follow her heart and her dreams. Born and raised in Louisiana’s capital city, she relocated to New Orleans last June, in the middle of pandemic panic, and states she has no regrets. It’s the music that keeps her going.