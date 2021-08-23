Northern Trust could run into Tuesday to ensure 72 holes played after delay from Tropical Storm Henri

Welcome to the Monday Finish! Renamed this week because, y’know, rain. Let’s get you out on course. In the immediate aftermath of Tony Finau’s Monday victory at the Northern Trust, you might not have known just how much the win meant. In his first post-round interviews he spoke in the athletic parlance of our times, said he was looking forward to next week and going on a run. That’s the instinct for so many of these guys: On to the next one.