Researchers at King’s College London developed a virtual reality system that is intended to distract and calm patients who find MRI scans challenging, including children and other vulnerable individuals. The patient wears a specialized VR headset during the scan and can interact with the system merely by moving the eyes, allowing them to play games or select various options, including watching videos or interacting with a caregiver or companion over a video link. The technology is intended to make the scans more enjoyable for patients and reduce the likelihood that a scan will be unsuccessful because a patient moves or requests to exit the scanner.