Would Pro Football Players Dominate MMA? | Part 2

Last week, we discussed whether professional football players, in the middle of their career, could suddenly switch to MMA and use their tremendous strength, speed, and agility to dominate. The answer was an emphatic no. No matter how good they are at football, and even imagining they cross over in their late 20s, they will invariably lose to decent martial artists at heavyweight, the most talent-poor division in MMA. The question is frankly insulting to pro fighters. On a fundamental level, pro footballers build their bodies up to play a completely different sport, and learn utterly different motions and instincts for too long, to succeed at MMA.