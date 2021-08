With just under 30 lettermen back including over 15 returning starters, head coach Trent Miller and the reigning District 14-6A champs will be leaning on experienced players like quarterback Bishop Davenport who is committed to Utah State and was named District 14-6A MVP after passing for 3,631 yards and 37 TDs and rushing for 750 yards and 7 TDs as a junior. He’ll be throwing to Cadyn Bradley and Travis Simms Jr., who combined for over 1,100 yards and 11 TDs last year.