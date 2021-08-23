Vaccine-mandate ban high on Ohio lawmakers' priority list

COLUMBUS — Lawmakers are not set to return to the Ohio Statehouse until mid-September, but a handful will end the summer early to resume debate on a controversial measure banning vaccine mandates and prohibiting discrimination against people who won't roll up their sleeves.

It's one of several measures waiting in the wings with the return of the Republican-controlled General Assembly that are designed to limit the ability of schools, businesses, government entities, colleges, universities, child day-care centers, nursing homes, and other public and private entities to respond to surging infection rates by requiring people to receive vaccination shots or wear face masks.

State Rep. Scott Lipps (R., Franklin), chairman of the House Health Committee, has called an “urgent” meeting for Tuesday to hear four hours of additional testimony on House Bill 248, the vaccine-mandate ban. The committee is not expected to vote, but its early return to specifically take this up could indicate that amendments or a final vote may not be far off.

The would-be Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Gross (R., West Chester), would prohibit a requirement in Ohio that someone produce proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, school attendance, or other activity. It would allow an individual to sue in reaction to such a requirement.

“This bill does not discourage vaccination,” Ms. Gross said during the bill's last hearing on June 22. “It simply allows the opportunity for parents to know that they have a choice rather than, like in my personal case, having the school come back to me and say you are required to get vaccinations or your child is not permitted to attend school. There's a difference.”

The incident involved her college-bound son and the meningitis vaccine.

The bill prohibits the disclosure of someone's vaccination status and prohibits discrimination against the unvaccinated, such as loss of a job, denial of service, or refusal of attendance at school or involvement in school activities.

The bill would add conscientious objection to the list of reasons that Ohioans may opt out of mandatory vaccines, a list that now includes medical and religious reasons.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce last week reiterated its opposition to a bill that it sees as micro-managing employers' efforts to keep workers and customers safe.

“It’s ironic that, since the beginning of the pandemic, many of the same lawmakers who have been pushing back against what they see as government overreach are the ones now calling for more government controls on business,” said Steve Stivers, the chamber’s president and chief executive who is a former Columbus area congressman and state senator.

“No legislator can claim to be pro-business and at the same time support efforts to restrict an employer’s ability to manage their workplace free from government interference,” he said. “The Ohio Chamber is simply asking for them to be consistent.”

Gov. Mike DeWine also opposes the bill. His administration has never mandated a coronavirus vaccine and has recently resisted reimposing mask or other mandates on schools in the face of a new wave of infection, driven by the more virulent delta variant. Daily new infections have reached levels not reported since February.

A much lighter version of such a bill, House Bill 253 sponsored by state Rep. Al Cutrona (R., Youngstown), would bar state and local government entities from specifically requiring people to show digital proof of vaccination, so-called vaccine passports, to enter their buildings. Vaccination status would be considered private information that could not be disclosed without an individual's written consent.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Mike Loychik (R., Bazetta) is seeking lawmakers to sign on to a bill to slap down a growing number of mask mandates in schools. This occurs as Mr. DeWine has pleaded with school officials to do exactly that, citing the state's success last fall in largely keeping the virus as bay in classrooms last spring through face masks, social distancing, and other practices.

“With our children returning to the classroom shortly, based off of the outcry I’ve heard from constituents, I believe this is a decision that should remain optional and up to the discretion of parents on whether their child needs to wear a mask — not a mandate from schools receiving public taxpayer funds,” Mr. Loychik said.

The bill would prohibit mandates affecting students. It would not interfere with such requirements for teachers, administrators, and other school employees.

Senate Bill 209, introduced last month by state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R., Powell), would prohibit state government or a local school board from imposing any mask mandate as a condition of attendance or extracurricular participation.

The full House of Representatives is not scheduled to return to Columbus until Sept. 15. Should any of these bills pass both chambers swiftly, it would not take effect until 90 days after getting the governor's signature — assuming one is forthcoming. That would mean that the school year could be nearly half over by the time such a law would take effect.

For instance, the General Assembly passed a bill in late June that prohibits public schools, colleges, and universities from mandating any vaccine that has not been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That won't take effect until mid-October, nearly two months into the school year.

Mr. DeWine signed that bill into law, hoping that full approval may come prior to the law's effective date. So far, the three coronavirus vaccines have emergency-use authorization only.